Diablo 2 character gone bug and where to find characters in Diablo 2

The Diablo 2 character gone bug is partly an unfortunate carryover from launch issues and also partly not a bug at all.

The remaster suffered no shortage of bugs at launch, including one that seemingly wiped characters from the server. However, the issue you’ll likely encounter the most stems from how the game loads its default settings.

Diablo 2 character gone bug | Character disappeared in Diablo 2

If you log back into Diablo 2 after signing out, you’ll probably find your character is nowhere in sight. The character tab is empty, as if they never existed. That’s normal because Diablo 2 Resurrected defaults to online characters, which are entirely separate from your offline ones.

Click the Offline tab, and your character should be there, waiting to continue their adventure.

Diablo 2 character gone bug | Diablo 2 server issue

Server issues plagued Diablo 2 when it first released, and Blizzard acknowledged some of the associated problems could be causing characters to disappear. As of late September 23, the developer said all bugs that might be causing characters to disappear were resolved. If you’re still experiencing the problem and characters vanish from the offline tab as well, there are a few — albeit not surefire — things to try.

Log out of the server and out of Battlenet, then try logging into both again. Some reported it resolved the issue, though again, it’s not guaranteed to work for everyone. Your best bet if this keeps happening is just waiting for Blizzard to fix it. Again.

If you’re still getting started in Diablo 2 Resurrected, you’ll need to navigate around some of its other relics from ages past. The Monastery Barracks and Den of Evil are rather difficult to find unless you’re familiar with the game already. The Cairn Stones riddle can prove troublesome as well. As you’re carving through the story, make sure to set aside some time to plan your classes and skill points, and don't think too hard about what the Chat Gem means.

Activision Blizzard is currently being investigated by the State of California following a major lawsuit over widespread harassment.

In the wake of the lawsuit, Activision Blizzard has been sued by shareholders for allegedly hiding the investigation that lead to the suit, and a number of sponsors are pulling back from Overwatch and Call of Duty Leagues. Subsequently, CEO Bobby Kotick has been subpoenaed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, despite him saying that "important improvements" have been made at the company. Many current and former employees however, feel the measures don't go far enough to address the core issues cited in the suit.