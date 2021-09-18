Destroy All Humans 2 remake in the works for PC and next-gen systems

Crypto's second adventure, Destroy All Humans 2, is getting a remake and it's being built using Unreal Engine 4.

Titled Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, the sequel to the first game finds our favorite alien invading the swinging sixties in a bid for revenge against the KGB for blowing up his mothership.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the game, he will travel to various places such as the US, UK, the Soviet Union, Japan, and even to the moon to blow things to smithereens.

Black Forest Games, the studio that re-launched the Destroy All Humans franchise in 2020, is working on the full remake, and you can expect improved features and visuals.

It will also feature classic weapons, new technology like the Meteor Shower, you'll hoover up humans from different countries and grind them up into DNA cocktails to upgrade your skills, you can change the paint job on your flying saucer, and all Crypto skins from the first game are included.

Because it is still in development, a release date has not been set, but we do know it is heading to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S and that it will feature split-screen co-op.

News of the remake shouldn't come as a shock to anyone considering the game was teased back in February and the PlayStation Twitter account outed the game earlier this week.