Bungie's plans for Destiny 2 will bring it into "creative territories it's never explored before"

Destiny 2 is looking to change things up with Season 23, and game director Joe Blackburn says that there will be an "all-new mechanic" in the next season.

With a live service game like Destiny 2, you'll constantly be needing to change things up just so things stay exciting. In a post shared by Blackburn earlier this week, it sounds like that's the plan. Blackburn spoke of player feedback, saying, "While there's always room for us to revise and improve, the community's response has reinforced that we're on the right track with norm-breaking efforts like these, and we'll be rolling out something very new and different in Season 23.

"Now, without spoiling anything ahead of the Showcase, our next Season will be heading into creative territories we've never explored before. We're changing some things up in a big way, including the Seasonal progression paradigm with an all-new mechanic. All will be revealed on August 22." We've still got a couple of weeks to go until we know just what that means, with the August showcase set to reveal the conclusion to The Light and Darkness Saga, The Final Shape.

The post also partially introduced a new system planned to arrive alongside The Final Shape called Pathfinder. "This is going to be debuted on the new destination in The Final Shape, and we’re currently nailing down a plan for how we can use this new system to replace core ritual bounties in the new year."

As well as that, the power level cap won't be raised in Season 22. "We’ve seen a ton of positive feedback on this decision from players who appreciate being able to play at their own pace, rather than feeling compelled to chase Pinnacles each week. Of course, we’ll still have plenty of activities where Power is crucial, including Master raid and dungeon content, Legend and Master Nightfalls, Grandmasters, Legend and Master Solo Lost Sectors, and Trials of Osiris. This will still be the case throughout Season 22, and your Artifact Power will still be as important as ever."

Season 22 won't be launching until September 1, after the August showcase, so you'll have to wait a bit longer until it starts. But you'll likely be able to tide things over with whatever Bungie shows off concerning the future of the series.