HELLO, CAYDE-6

Destiny 2 August Showcase to reveal the epic conclusion to The Light and Darkness Saga - The Final Shape

Find out what's to come.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Bungie will host a Destiny 2 Showcase event on August 22 where it will fully reveal The Final Shape.

The Final Shape is a working title subject to change, and is the eighth expansion for Destiny 2, and twelfth overall in the Destiny franchise.

Check out the teaser trailer for Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

The expansion will be the final content pack for The Light and Darkness Saga, where all events come to a head.

As you see in the teaser video, everyone's favorite Hunter, Cayde-6, makes a cameo and is once again portrayed by actor Nathan Fillion.

Showcase timing will be provided closer to the stream, but expect the development team to break down everything you need to know about expansion and the future of Destiny 2.

Last night, during the PlayStation Showcase, Bungie announced its next game, Marathon. The sci-fi PvP extraction shooter has you playing a Runner, acybernetic mercenary, exploring a lost colony on planet Tau Ceti IV in search of riches, fame, and infamy.

The first Marathon from Bungie released for Mac in 1994 and was a first-person shooter set several centuries into the future in outer space.

This iteration is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and PC with full cross-play and cross-save. A release date was not announced.

