Death Stranding Director's Cut coming to PC March 30

That's good news for the PC crowd.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Death Stranding Director's Cut is heading to Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 30.

Owners of the original Death Stranding on PC can upgrade to the Director's Cut for $9.99.

To upgrade, owners should just make sure to install the standard edition of the game, then purchase the Director's Cut through the in-game store-front at the discounted rate.

If you are new to the game, you will find the base game discounted at 70% off on Steam, courtesy of the Lunar Sale beginning today and ending February 3, 2022.

Death Stranding was released in 2019 for PS4 and sold over 5 million copies. A PC version was released in 2020 with further refinements, and the Director's Cut arrived on September 24 for PS5.

This version of the game features new content and updated gameplay mechanics, new weapons and equipment, and a shooting range.

There are also new missions, fights, and new areas along with new delivery methods such as a cargo catapult, there's also a buddy bot, and jump ramps you can build to cross gaps.

The Director's Cut even features a Fragile Circuit racing mode, a tweaked UI, and a Friend Play feature. You can also expect higher frame rates, ultrawide monitor support, photo mode, and Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) support.

