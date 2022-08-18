Dead Island 2 has a release date, according to Amazon leaks

Dead Island 2 was initially announced all the way back in 2014 at E3, and after having been in development for quite the amount of time, it appears that the game may finally have a release date.

Fancy reminiscing? Here's the 2014 reveal trailer for Dead Island 2.

A recent tweet from user Wario64 revealed that a brand new listing for Dead Island 2 was on Amazon, revealing a release date, platforms, and lengthy description for the game.

As ever, all leaks are to be taken with a pinch of salt, and this release date could very well be a placeholder, but for now, Dead Island 2 could be arriving as soon as February 3, 2023.

Dead Island 2 started out being developed by Yager Interactive, before then switching hands to Sumo Digital, and later, Dambuster Studio. Given this, the lack of news on the title, and that troll of a Goat Simulator 3 trailer, Dead Island 2 and the state of it has been a popular topic among fans.

That said, the game is clearly underway. The new Amazon listing shows off new box art for physical editions of the game, screenshots, a price, and the game's description. While some of this information appears to have since been removed, the images and release date still remain on the listing.

As per Wario64's string of tweets, Dead Island 2: Day 1 Edition for PS4 and PS5 is reportedly priced at $69.99. As for the game's description, it appears the game will be committing to its original location of Los Angeles, taking players to locations such as Beverly Hills and Venice Beach.

The rest of the description reads, "Combat delivers the most intense, visceral and gory first person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and tactical (and brutal) options to chew your way through the zombie horde."

"There are 6 characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogues - You can fully customise the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds."

"Our LA is crawling with zombies that look & react realistically - These mutated wretches are the reanimated, rotten heart of Dead Island 2 with dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks & hundreds of LA-themed variants."

"Day 1 Edition includes the Memories of Banoi pack - Banoi War Club, Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat, Weapon Perk - balanced, personal space skill card."

"A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, California, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. The city is in quarantine and the military have retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the zombie inside you. Only uou, and the handful of other swaggering fellows who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, holds the future of LA (and humanity), in the balance. As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak, you'll discover who - or what - you are. Survive, evolve, save the world - just another day in LA! The much-loved zombie saga is back with a unique formula of horror, dark humor, and over the top zombie-slaying, spanning an epic pulp adventure. Dead Island 2 is a thrilling first-person action RPG that takes players across a brand-new playground. Stylish, vibrant and flooded with zombie infection, explore iconic, gore-drenched Los Angeles. Meet larger-than-life characters. Slay countless foes in exquisitely bloody detail. And evolve to become the ultimate Zombie Slayer. See you in HELL-A!"

And there we have it. Dead Island 2 promises to whisk you away to a blood-soaked LA, and it could be happening as soon as February 3, 2023. Only time will tell, but are you looking forward to the game finally, and hopefully, making a grand return?