A CULT IN LA

Haus is the first story expansion for Dead Island 2 and it's set for a November release

Centers around a billionaire's secret techno-death cult.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Dambuster Studios has announced Haus, the first story expansion for Dead Island 2, and it's releasing on November 2.

Haus has an entirely new storyline centered around a billionaire's secret techno-death cult where the group’s leader, Konstantin, prophesizes the zombie apocalypse as a "paragon of a new future." It’s up to you to prove them wrong."

The expansion comes with new weapons and eight cards, which you will need to use against the ever-growing population of undead. These new weapons are K-Rossbow, Hog Roaster, and Dead Islands. The new skill cards will embellish your slayer with an expanded arsenal of skills.

Haus is set around a mysterious villa in Malibu that serves as both a sanctuary and a machine to "strip away flesh and harvest the soul."

Haus will be available on the Epic Games Store for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

