After hearing some frantic cries for help from one of the many mansions across Dead Island 2’s take on Bel-Air, you will likely encounter Curtis Sinclair. He needs some help clearing his pad of zombies, and as resident zombie-slayer around here, you’ve no trouble helping him out.

Catch some Dead Island 2 gameplay right here.

However, Curtis has an elusive safe in his grand, huge home, and Curtis' safe key is nowhere to be found while completing the ‘Creature Comforts’ side quest. Fortunately for us, we can grab them a little later and bust open Curtis’ safe. Now, without further ado, here’s exactly where to find Curtis’ safe key in Dead Island 2.

Where to find Curtis’ Safe Key in Dead Island 2

Once you’re inside Curtis’ mansion in Dead Island 2, which can be found in the area where our character is on the below map, his safe can be found in the wine room. You’ll be able to head inside after starting the ‘The Death of the Party’ side quest, and can retrieve the key for this safe not long after it is completed.

Here's where to find Curtis.

To obtain Curtis’ safe key and crack open his safe, head outside to the area in front of the house where the music equipment is. This is where you will have first spoken to Curtis.

Here, there’ll be multiple Screamers looking to eat your brains. Among them will be a specific Screamer known as ‘Crystal the Lawyer’.

Something tells me this lawyer isn't very happy about being a zombie.

If she isn’t here, you’ll need to start the ‘Creature Comforts’ side quest with Curtis. To do this, leave Curtis’ and head to Emma Jaunt’s mansion again, where you’ll find him downstairs. Speak with him, and he’ll request liquor from two houses in the area.

Speak with Curtis at Emma's to begin the 'Creatures Comfort' quest.

Complete the quest, which requires grabbing the Goat Pen Master Key. Once that’s done, return to the front of Curtis’ mansion.

If Crystal is roaming around, you’ll want to focus on killing her. You can avoid her annoying Screamer attacks by using a scream of your own, or just continually block her attacks until you can get close and wreak havoc on her.

When Crystal the Lawyer is dead (again), she’ll drop Curtis’ safe key for you to collect. You can then make your way over to the wine room and unlock the safe to see what Curtis has been hiding away.

Here's the entrance to Curtis' wine room, with his safe inside.

