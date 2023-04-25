Against all odds, Dead Island 2 is a hit

Deep Silver, and Dead Island 2 developer Dambuster have plenty of reasons to celebrate this week. Following a largely positive critical reception, the audience, too, has responded in kind.

The companies announced that Dead Island 2 has already sold over one million copies since its release on Friday, reaching the milestone after just three days.

The launch trailer probably helped.

For a game that was announced nearly ten years ago, having lived through troubled development, and had its development led by three different studios until Dambuster finally shipped it, that is one impressive end to its tale.

It helps, of course, that Dead Island 2 is available on current and last gen consoles, as well as PC. Reports indicate that it's fairly polished on all consoles, with consistent framerates and reasonable targets, if a lack of ambition on new hardware.

Though we'd usually take a look at Steam stats for any new PC game to get an idea about the size of its audience, Dead Island 2 is an Epic Games Store exclusive, so we have no idea how well it's doing there vs consoles.

Nevertheless, the sales momentum and word of mouth generally bode well for its eventual release on Steam, as we've seen with many other EGS exclusives in the past.

A bit of an unusual addition, but they work.

The news follows the discovery that the game's pre-order bonuses... won't actually be released until the summer. Outside of missing content that's typically there at launch, Dead Island 2 is set to receive some expansion content down the line - the content and scope of which have yet to be outlined.

If you're among the millions of players currently slaying their way through HELL-A, our Dead Island 2 guide/tips make for one excellent companion to your adventure.