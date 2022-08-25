If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Jolly Cooperation

Dark Souls 3 has online features reactivated for PC

FromSoftware is working to restore the features for all other Dark Souls titles, too.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
Dark Souls 3 art work - a character is shooting an arrow at an enemy

For FromSoftware fans and avid Dark Souls players, it's been a long time spent in the dark without online features. Ever since an announcement to Twitter on 9 February, 2022, explaining that there had been some technical difficulties experienced with the Dark Souls games on PC, the online functionality for the series has been unavailable.

This Dark Souls 3 cinematic trailer might gear you up to revisit the title.

The same announcement said that online services would not resume on PC until after the launch of Elden Ring. Elden Ring released just over two weeks later on February 25, and until now, online services for the Dark Souls series on PC has still not been restored. Simply put, it's been a significant amount of waiting for fans of the series.

This was in fact due to a Dark Souls exploit that could allow hackers to use remote code execution (RCE) maliciously and even take over another players PC. In a statement to VGC, one player who had discovered the exploit actually shared the details of it to Github and with the developer, but they also stated that little to nothing was done regarding this information until they publicly demonstrated the exploit on Twitch. As a result, the Dark Souls servers then went offline while the developer found a fix for the issues.

Fans now can rejoice a little. Taking to Twitter once more, FromSoftware has announced that online features have now been reactivated on PC for Dark Souls 3.

As it stands, it appears that the developer is also currently trying to restore online services for the other Dark Souls titles too. Typically, there's no clear answer as to how much longer players could be waiting for these, but it's nice to know that online features will be returning to the other games in the series, sooner or later.

As ever, helping out other players or fooling around in PvP is often what makes these games live on indefinitely. Even the likes of blood stains, phantoms, and messages are a much-loved feature of online play that doesn't necessarily mean meeting up with other players. So, it's certainly pleasant to see the features finally make a return.

Are you glad to see online services restored in Dark Souls 3, or are you still trying to finish off Elden Ring? Let us know!

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch