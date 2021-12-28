There’s a new Dark Souls game on the horizon, but not necessarily in a form you’d expect. Steamforged Games, the maker of the Dark Souls board game, announced (via Gamespot) that it’s publishing a new Dark Souls pen-and-paper RPG. And if past quality is any indication, it should be a treat for fans of both tabletop and the Dark Souls franchise.

What’s interesting is the announcement tweet mentions Lothric and the Unkindled, both references to Dark Souls 3. It certainly sounds like the setting of Lothric will be, at least for now, the main setting for the TTRPG. Of course, future expansion books can potentially add new settings and lore, but for now, Dark Souls 3 fans will want to pay attention.

Roll your dice beside the bonfire and link the flame 🔥

Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game is coming. If you, too, would like to learn what lies in the heart of Lothric, add your name to the ranks of the Unkindled! https://t.co/H5cJHLEaWl pic.twitter.com/vYdY9hyCEh — Steamforged Games (@SteamforgedLtd) December 22, 2021 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This isn’t the first RPG that Steamforged has put out. As Gamespot notes, its Epic Encounters series is based on Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons, so the Dark Souls TTRPG might be based on that system, but there’s no guarantee yet that that’s what the company will go with. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Dark Souls is still a master class of worldbuilding and kickstarted a genre. Elden Ring, the next game from the developer of Dark Souls, looks to evolve the formula in ways that still feel familiar to fans of Dark Souls. Even the story trailer is suitably depressing enough to be for a Souls game.

We don’t know a release date yet for the tabletop RPG, but you can sign up for a mailing list to get the latest updates on the game here.