Dark Souls servers are finally coming back online

FromSoftware plans to restore online services to its Dark Souls games soon.

That's according to a statement the company sent to PC Gamer when asked how things were coming along.

Each game will "progressively" have its servers restored until Dark Souls 3 is brought back online.

"We are currently in the process of restoring the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC," the studio said. "We plan to restore online service for each game progressively, bringing back servers for Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem." "We will provide additional updates as soon as the restoration schedule is finalized. We want to thank all our players for your patience and understanding as we work to fix this issue."

Servers for the series went offline back in January to make sure security vulnerabilities in the series wouldn't affect Elden Ring.

The servers were taken offline due to an apparent security flaw which could result in hackers taking over another's computer through remote code execution. Because Elden Ring uses the same netcode it would have faced the same vulnerability.

FromSoftware identified the cause after it was brought to its attention and went about fixing the issue.