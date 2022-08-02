If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
mercenary outlaws

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer shows off the Netflix animated series

The trailer focuses on introducing the Edgerunners crew.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

The Cyberpunk 2077 series from Netflix has a new trailer, and it shows off what to expect out of the anime when it airs this fall.

The anime series will debut on the streaming service in September.

Watch on YouTube

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a joint project between CD Projekt and Netflix. While set in the game’s universe, the show features a different story and takes place in a separate period.

Developed by Studio Trigger, the Japan-based animation company responsible for Little Witch Academia, the series has been in the works since 2020. Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) directed the series along with assistant director Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare). The original score was composed by Akira Yamaoka, known for the Silent Hill series.

The team at CDPR started work on the title in 2018. According to Adam Badowski, Cyberpunk 2077 game director and CDPR head of studio, the team at CDP "devoured just about all the cyberpunk fiction there is to watch, read, and play." Badowski also called Edgerunners a “love letter to cyberpunk” and stories told in animated form.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will run for ten episodes and tells the tale of a street kid trying to survive in Night City. Having "everything to lose," he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner, a mercenary outlaw known as a cyberpunk.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch