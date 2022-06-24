Confusion reigns over PS Plus Premium's Classics catalogue

Earlier this week Sony launched the new PlayStationPlus tiers - including PlayStation Essential, PlayStation Extra, and PlayStation Premium. More expensive options provide players with an expanded library of free games, however, the games present across each tier has left some confused.

According to the official announcement in March of this year, this PlayStation Plus update offers various different titles for download depending on what version of the subscription version you get. For PS Extra owners, “a catalogue of up to 400* of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalogue and third-party partners.” If you go all the way for PS Premium, “A catalogue of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations”.

This difference has left some looking over what games are available scratching their head. For example, the PS4 remake of Medievil is one of the game’s present in the Extra catalogue, while the Mafia remake is featured in the Premium selection - where PlayStation “classics” were meant to be.

On the PlayStation Plus Reddit, user LukeKid brings up additional titles that seem placed oddly. “Why are games like Saints Row Remastered and Demon Souls remake in extra but Bioshock and Last of Us remake are in Premium? It makes no sense to me. I really wanted to play Bioshock but I can’t because it’s in Premium”.

It seems, at a glance, that these games are placed in categories not quite in line from official materials released by Sony. Bioshock and The Last of Us, examples brought up earlier, surely fit into the blockbuster camp more than PlayStation Classics. While games that do fit the bill, like Wild Arms and Tekken 2 are present, it their numbers are flanked by others like Lego games and F.E.A.R.

What are your thoughts on the split in games available between PS Extra and Premium users? Let us know below if you’ve been disappointed by certain games not being featured where you’d expect, or whether you’re fine with what’s on offer.