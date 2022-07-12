If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Company of Heroes 3 release date set for November, and you can play part of the North African Operation early

The mission is live and free to try for one week.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Relic Entertainment and SEGA have announced a release date for Company of Heroes 3.

You will be able to pick up the latest installment in the RTS franchise on PC via Steam come November 17.

The game promises to contain the "biggest and deepest" single-player experience in the franchise’s history and offers four playable factions at launch. It also features two single-player experiences: the Italian Dynamic Campaign and the North African Operation.

If you want to get your hands on a portion of the game early, you can try out one mission from the North African Operation. This mission can be accessed through the community feedback program, COH-Development. If you have installed any of the previous two Pre-Alpha builds, the mission will automatically appear in your Steam Library.

In the mission, you will take command of the Deutsches Afrikakorps (DAK) as they attempt to repel the British from their entrenched positions. This mission is free to play on Steam now through July 19.

Unlike the branching, open-ended Italian Dynamic Campaign, the North African Operation is a more classically designed, narrative-led single-player experience. It features a wealth of new mechanics with tank-riding allowing for coordinated rapid-strike assaults and calling upon powerful Italian units such as the Guastatori combat engineers and the L6/40 Light Tank.

There's also side armor, enemy vehicle recovery, and vehicle-towing, which lets you reposition your artillery like the German Flak 36 and British 17-Pounder.

The game will feature three editions: standard, Digital Premium Edition, and Physical Premium Edition.

The Digital Premium Edition comes with the Devil’s Brigade DLC Pack, containing cosmetics based on the first elite commando units of World War 2.

The Physical Premium Edition includes the Devil’s Brigade DLC Pack, Service Medal, Pocket Compass, Collector’s Book, and more. The Physical and Digital Premium Editions will give players access to CoH3’s first expansion, coming to Steam in 2023.

