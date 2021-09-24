Company of Heroes 3 video delves into the development process and shows off new footage

Relic will release various Company of Heroes 3 developer diaries over the course of the game’s development, and the first in the series has been released.

In it, you’ll get an in-depth perspective on Relic's development process and how the studio set up its Community Council. You'll also hear testimonials from the developers and community members that have worked closely with Relic throughout the game’s development. Community members have helped provide meaningful feedback on the game long before it was announced.

There’s also some new gameplay footage, concept art, and in-development assets shown in the video.

Company of Heroes 3 is due to release on PC in 2022, but before it does, Relic Entertainment wants to hear from its players via its CoH-Development platform.

The CoH-Dev community has grown significantly since the game was first announced in July 2021, with 200,000 players currently signed up to help shape the future of the game. If you are interested in participating, you can still sign up for CoH-Development, which is powered by Games2Gether.

Company of Heroes 3 is set in a brand-new theatre of war in the Mediterranean, where you can expect a variety of locations such as Italian mountain passes, North African deserts, and coastal regions.

Gameplay has been enhanced with new features, making for "the deepest tactical experience to date." It features a dynamic campaign map, allowing you to command ground, air, and naval forces and build supply lines as you lead the Allies’ campaign to retake mainland Italy from Axis forces.

In single-player modes, Full Tactical Pause gives you a choice on the pacing, allowing you to freeze the action. You will also be able to coordinate all actions at once, allowing you to think through every move in detail without the pressure of doing it all in real-time.

The game also features authentic new tactics, factions, many stories from World War 2, and choices you make will affect not only the battles you fight but the story of the war itself.