Check out this gaming bundle from metal health charity Safe In Our World and Fanatical

Video games mental health charity, Safe In Our World, has teamed up Fanatical to offer you a nice games bundle containing 13 titles and two DLC.

Called the Winter Blues Bundle, all proceeds from the sale goes towards further supporting the charity's endeavours.

The bundle, which will run you £7.99/$8.99, is worth around £200/$250 and features the following content which can be redeemed via Steam:

Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion by Outright Games

DLC Fall Guys: Collector's Pack by Mediatonic

DLC Fall Guys: Popstar's by Mediatonic

Dragons: Dawn of New Riders by Outright Games

E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure by Storm in a Teacup

Eastside Hockey Manager by SEGA x Sports Interactive

GRIP: Combat Racing by Caged Element / Wired Productions

Payday 2 by Starbreeze

Portal Knights by 505 Games

Pure Pool by Ripstone

Red Faction: Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered by Deep Silver

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure by Curve Games

The Persistence by Firesprite Ltd

The Ship: Remasted by Blazing Griffin

Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition by THQ Nordic

Proceeds from the Winter Blues Bundle will go towards providing Mental Health training, supporting future initiatives from Safe In Our World, and extending the charity’s Level Up Mental Health Programme, which seeks to challenge all companies within the video games industry to unite and commit to positive change, ensuring safe and supporting work environments in regards to employees mental health, and eliminating the stigma surrounding those living with mental health conditions.

You can pick up the Winter Blues Bundle from today, and support a great cause while you are at it.