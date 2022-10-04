If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FALLTOBER

Celebrate 25 years of Fallout with weekly festivities throughout October

Yeah, we don't feel old at all (grabs cane).
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Bethesda is celebrating Fallout's birth month with week-long festivities each week in October.

You can expect everything from sales and giveaways to special features and community content.

Fallout 76 – Season 10: The City of Steel

Kicking things off is a free week of Fallout 76. Starting today and running through October 11, let country roads take you home to West Virginia where as a dweller of Vault 76, you have been tasked with leaving the safety of your home to repopulate the Wasteland.

Be careful out there, because there are all sorts of dangers such as Mothman, snallygaster, the formidable Wendigo, Sheepsquatch, the Grafton Monster, Beast of Beckley, the Flatwoods monster, and more just itching to take you out. There's even a Megasloth, which is a bit odd considering sloths have been extinct in North America since at least the early Pliocene period. Then again, there are plenty of cryptids in the game, so we should suspend our disbelief on sloths.

If you want the game permanently, until November 1, active Prime Gaming subscribers can pick up the base Fallout 76 game free for PC via Prime Gaming Rewards.

Also, active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be handed a free month of Fallout 1st, available via Xbox Game Pass Perks until October 24.

Nut wait, there's more. In celebration of Fallout’s 25th anniversary, Bethesda is adding new content to Fallout Shelter for the first time in over four years. In it, you will take on an alien threat in an all-new quest line featuring new enemies, new weapons, new Dwellers, and you can even decorate your Vault with a new celebration room theme.

Since its initial release in October 2017, the Fallout franchise has spawned four main entries, with a fifth on the way once development on The Elder Scrolls 6 wraps up. The series has also seen the release of six spin-offs, tabletop games, and there's even a television series in the works.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch