Most people who watched Bethesda and Prime Video's Fallout series agree it was pretty great, and we can't wait for season 2, but what about its chances at nabbing a bunch of awards in the meantime? Well it's also off to a great start in that regard, with a whopping16 Emmy nominations.

Chief among them are the Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Walton Goggins) noms, but it's received so much more recognition, instantly making it a quick follow-up to HBO's The Last of Us also finding awards gold. Video game adaptations are here to stay.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We've yet to learn about the shooting schedule for season 2 and new cast additions, but the showrunners have confirmed in the past they're moving on it as fast as they can, and the overall process should be smoother and quicker, as much of the initial heavy lifting and prep work for the show as a whole was already done in season 1. Mr. House and New Vegas are expected to have large roles in the second chapter of the story, so Fallout lore fanatics are understandably brimming with excitement.

The full list of nominations the series received goes as follows (straight from the official Emmys website):

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes - 'The End'

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) - 'The End'

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series - 'The End'

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series - 'The Ghouls'

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) - 'The Head'

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup - 'The Beginning'

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series - Walton Goggins as The Ghoul

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) - 'The Target'

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) - 'The Target'

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Outstanding Stunt Performance - 'The Target'

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series - 'The End'

Outstanding Music Supervision - 'The End'

So, there you go. Let us know whether you agree that the show deserves a haul of plaudits this huge below!