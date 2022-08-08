Blizzard says that $45 skin survey isn't "indicative of final pricing"

A survey sent to Overwatch 2 players suggested the game could have $45 skins, but Blizzard has officially commented to say it doesn't represent the final pricing.

The survey asking players about how much they'd be willing to spend on skins and other cosmetics went out towards the end of July, and obviously fans were concerned about the idea of spending up to $45 on a single skin. Now, Blizzard has addressed the survey, telling IGN that it is "not indicative of final pricing."

"This survey is entirely intended to better understand player preferences for different types of Overwatch 2 cosmetics," a Blizzard spokesperson told IGN. "Prices displayed in the survey were randomized per user and are not indicative of final pricing. We plan to share details on our Shop and Battle Pass system closer to our Oct. 4 launch."

While this doesn't outright say that skins won't cost as much as $45, hopefully the message of it not being "indicative of final pricing" is corporate lingo for saying they won't cost that much.

One big difference with Overwatch 2 is that there won't be loot boxes any more, likely in response to widespread dislike of the monetisation system, and certain countries like Belgium banning them outright. Instead, the multiplayer shooter will have a battle pass, which will include things like new heroes, game modes, maps, and more.

It's a pretty radical change for the game, though obviously makes sense with the move to free-to-play.

New heroes are expected to arrive every other season, so it sounds like overall they're going for a similar approach to Apex Legends, another hero-based shooter, the biggest difference being the PvP elements.

How all of that will be monetised still isn't clear, but with a planned launch of October 4, we'll likely find out soon enough.