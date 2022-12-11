BioShock 4 gets a narrative designer who's written for Ghost of Tsushima, Watch Dogs: Legion

The next, currently untitled BioShock game has added a writer on Ghost of Tsushima as its narrative designer.

"The dream is real!" wrote Liz Albl earlier this week. "So happy to announce I've joined Cloud Chamber as Narrative Lead on BioShock." Albl already has a number of writing credits under her belt, having written on games like Ghost of Tsushima, Far Cry 5, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

It's been a while since we've heard anything about this fourth entry in the BioShock series, most of which has just been a lot of he-said, she-said rather than anything actually concrete. Back in 2020 some job listings gave us a bit of insight into what the game might be like, with a particular call for developers that have experience working on RPGs.

Last year a report also emerged that could have potentially leaked the game's setting and time period. According to the report, this next entry will take place in a fictional Antarctic city during the 60s, a change from the first few games in terms of climate, but conceptually not a far cry from what we've seen from Rapture and Columbia.

Albl's hiring doesn't really paint a picture of how far along development is, as unfortunately writers and narrative designers aren't brought on as early as they should be in the game development process.

While it doesn't have a release date just yet, we have finally been given our first look at the first game from BioShock creator Ken Levine's studio Ghost Story Games, Judas. Announced at The Game Awards, this very obviously BioShock-influenced title is currently confirmed to be "coming soon," but considering it has a trailer, it's likely a lot closer than BioShock 4, or whatever it ends up being called. It'll also be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, another sign that last-gen is finally being put behind us.