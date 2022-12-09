If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

After five years in development, BioShock creator Ken Levine finally reveals Judas

Ken Levine's next game has a name, and a trailer – but what else do we know about this mysterious Judas?
Dom Peppiatt
Dom Peppiatt
Published on

Squint, and it might look a bit like BioShock – but it's not BioShock. This new game is, in fact, Judas. But it's coming from Ken Levin (creator of BioShock) and Ghost Story Games (with staff that have worked on BioShock), so you can see why you might think it is the same game.

Previous interviews pointed to the game being an immersive sim, but from the cinematic trailer, there';s still a lot to be discerned.

Take a look at the trailer and see for yourself.

Here is the blurb for the game, per the developer itself:

A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?

We've previously heard that Ken Levine's new game takes inspiration from Shadow of Mordor and will be "more challenging" than BioShock. The last we heard of the title is that it was trapped in development hell, but judging from the trailer embedded above, it certain looks to have overcome that.

At the time of writing, Judas does not have a launch date, or even a window. It looks like a true current-gen join, as it's listed only for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game has been in development for five years, though, so we hope that the 'coming soon' label it carries means we'll see it sooner, rather than later.

Comments
VG247 Merch