Judas trailer unveils more of BioShock creator Ken Levine's enigmatic first-person shooter

A new trailer for Judas, the upcoming sci-fi action game from Ghost Story Games, was shown during the PlayStation State of Play this evening.

In case you don't know, Ghost Story Games is what Irrational Games was rebranded as in 2017. It was founded by 12 former Irrational staffers alongside BioShock creator Ken Levine who is the studio’s president and creative director. Ghost Story Games is also made up of folks who worked for Respawn Entertainment, Zenimax Online, Crytek, Rockstar, CD Projekt Red, and more.

Judas - Story Trailer | PS5 Games Judas - Story Trailer

As such, if you've ever been a fan of the BioShock series and its particular style of storytelling and gameplay, you might want to keep tabs on Ghost Story Games and Judas.

In the game, you are Judas, a mysterious and troubled figure whose only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Residing in the disintegrating spacefaring city-ship called the Mayflower, are citizens trained to spy on one another and tear each other apart for the slightest offense. Even worse, machines control every aspect of business, art, and government.

Far from a model citizen, as Judas, you have sparked a revolution seeking to tear everything down.

Revealed in 2022, the game's concept started in 2014 and is currently without a release date. It will be available on PC through the Epic Games Store and Steam and is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.