Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals 2022

Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals 2022Here are the best Prime Day deals on Xbox consoles and accessories on day two.
Amazon Prime Day is actually Amazon Prime Days, and this is day two. The big savings continue on Xbox games and accessories over the next 24 hours, and maybe even a discount or bundle on Xbox consoles. We've highlighted all the best offers you can save on down below.
Today's best Prime Day Xbox deals
US deals:
Elden Ring- $46 (was $60)
PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox - White- $26 (was $38)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (3 months) - $40 (was $45)
HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming Headset - $110 (was $160)
UK deals:
Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X/ Xbox One) - £15 (was £55)
Turtle Beach Recon Controller White - Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC - £38 (was £50)
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 White Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X - £65 (was £84)
Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial
Amazon Prime members get full access to Prime Day deals and other exclusive promotions whilst subscribed, plus you can enjoy free delivery and make full use of Amazon Video, Prime Gaming and more. If you don't want to continue the subscription after the trial, make sure to cancel it before the 30 days is up so that you don't get charged.
Below, you can find even more of the best Xbox deals during Prime Day 2022.
- Best Prime Day Xbox Series X/S deals 2022
- Best Prime Day Xbox game deals 2022
- Best Prime Day Xbox controller deals 2022
- Best Prime Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals 2022
- Best Prime Day Xbox accessories deals 2022
Best Prime Day Xbox Series X/S deals 2022
Unlike the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X has been recovering in terms of stock availability, while the Xbox Series S has been widely available from most retailers since launch in the UK.
As for the US, the Xbox Series X restocks have still been sparse so we don't expect to see any discounts. In the meantime, you can check for the latest Xbox stock updates over at our Xbox stock checker page.
US deals:
Xbox Series S - $290 (was $299)
Xbox Series X- $499 (Available by Invitation)
UK deals:
Xbox Series S - £243 (was £250)
Xbox Series S + Game Pass Ultimate - £276 (was £283)
Xbox Series X- £448
Prime Day Xbox game deals
Despite a lack of discounts on Xbox consoles during Prime Day, there are some great discounts on a variety of Xbox games. Below are some of our top picks.
US deals:
Far Cry 6 on Xbox One/ Series X - $12.99 (was $60)
Halo Infinite- $35 (was $60)
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Edition- $40 (was $60)
Elden Ring- $46 (was $60)
UK deals:
Prime Day Xbox controller deals
The official Xbox Wireless controller is great for use with a PC as well as an Xbox console and comes in multiple colours. If you're really serious about console gaming the Xbox Elite controller has extra buttons, back paddles and an advanced D-pad. We've got all the discounts below as well as reduced 3rd-party controllers too.
US deals
PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox - White- $26 (was $38)
UK deals
Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller - £143 (was £160)
PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox - White- £25 (was £30)
Prime Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals
You can find links to 3-month Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions below if you need to top up. It's worth noting that you can stack Game Pass subscription codes on your Microsoft account- up to a couple of years total. First time members might also want to pick up one month of Game Pass Ultimate for only £1/$1.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (3 months) - $40 (was $45)
|
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (3 months) - £33
Prime Day Xbox accessories deals
Amazon is quite good with offering discounts on gaming headsets at different times of the year, but Prime Day is when we can expect deeper discounts across wider product lines, so this is the perfect time to upgrade your headset and not have to use those cheap wired earbuds.
You also might be in need of more storage space for your Xbox thanks to the huge array of games available through Xbox Game Pass. It's a pain to uninstall old and install new games to juggle around that internal storage, especially if your internet isn't the fastest.
You can find the best deals on Xbox headsets and SSDs this Prime Day down below.
US deals
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Headset - $45 (was $60)
HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming Headset - $110 (was $160)
WD Black 5TB HDD - $115 (was $150)
WD Black NVMe 1TB SSD - $124 (was $150)
UK deals
We'll be updating this page throughout the next 48 hours for any discounts we find for Xbox gamers so keep this page open or on your bookmark bar. In the meantime, make sure to follow Jelly Deals on Twitter so you never miss a Prime Day deal for Xbox, PS5 or anything else we think is a great deal.
