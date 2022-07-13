Best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Switch OLED Deals

The Switch OLED released in October last year, so this will be the first time we'll see it on Amazon Prime Day. The Switch OLED has an upgraded screen, better battery life and an improved dock. In the US, there haven't been a lot of Switch OLED deals or bundles to date, but there have been some in the UK. Below you can find the best Prime Day Switch OLED deals.

UK

Switch Lite Deals

The Switch Lite is the handheld-only version of the console, and retails for £200/$200. Previous Prime Day deals for the Switch Lite usually include the console with a 128GB MicroSD card added on with no extra cost, as well as possible reductions for the console itself. Hopefully there will be discounts on Coral and Turqoise Switch Lites that come with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and NSO membership codes.

US

UK

