Best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022Welcome to Prime Day day two's best deals for Nintendo Switch games, accessories and more.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has entered its second and final day, which means it's your last day to grab a Nintendo Switch console deal and discounted Switch games. Here we're bringing you all the best Prime Day discounts on Switch consoles, games and accessories in this guide.
With there being three different type of Switch consoles now, it's never been easier to find one to suit your needs and that has a good discount. Not to mention the huge list of Switch games you can play that continues to grow.
Today's best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals
US deals:
|
512GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD Card - $33 (was $70)
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) - $299 (was $315)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Online 12-Month Individual Membership - $60 (was $80)
UK deals:
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White + Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - £323 (was £360)
Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection - £29 (was £40)
Immortals Fenyx Rising - £15 (was £58)
|
Below, you can find a round up of all the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals.
Switch OLED Deals
The Switch OLED released in October last year, so this will be the first time we'll see it on Amazon Prime Day. The Switch OLED has an upgraded screen, better battery life and an improved dock. In the US, there haven't been a lot of Switch OLED deals or bundles to date, but there have been some in the UK. Below you can find the best Prime Day Switch OLED deals.
UK
Switch Lite Deals
The Switch Lite is the handheld-only version of the console, and retails for £200/$200. Previous Prime Day deals for the Switch Lite usually include the console with a 128GB MicroSD card added on with no extra cost, as well as possible reductions for the console itself. Hopefully there will be discounts on Coral and Turqoise Switch Lites that come with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and NSO membership codes.
US
- Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk 128GB micro SD card - $221 (was $235)
- Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk 256GB Micro SD Card - $240 (was $253)
UK
- Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral- £189 (was £210)
- Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise- £188 (was £200)
Prime Day Nintendo Switch Game Deals
Switch games can be a bit slow to get discounts, but Prime Day often throws up some nice reductions especially on third-party titles. We'll be listing every Switch game with a discount this Prime Day right here.
UK
Prime Day Nintendo Switch SD Card And Accessories Deals
The best Switch accessories to get during Prime Day remain SD cards. Lots of sizes get discounted including 128GB, 256GB and 400GB cards. You can also find a discount on third-party controllers and official Joy-Cons down below.
US
SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSD - $55 (was $58)
UK
SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSD - £18 (was £49)
SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD - £89 (was £218)
Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD - £63 (was £84)
We'll update this page as the Prime Day Switch deals keep coming through, so keep this page open over the next couple of days. Also remember to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account so you don't miss out on any deals for Switch consoles, games, accessories and more during Prime Day.
