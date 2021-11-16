Battlefield 2042 - How to fix unable to load persistence data error 2002G

Battlefield 2042 has more than its fair share of technical issues, connection and netcode problems, missing features, and frustrating design decisions. But one in particular could prevent you from playing altogether.

The 'unable to load persistence data' issue, which has the 2002G error code, is one that will forcibly disconnect you from your game and send you back to the main menu. The problem first popped up with the early access launch last Friday.

The good news is that DICE took notice fairly quickly, confirming that it's a problem on the servers' end, and not your internet connection.

How to fix unable to load persistence data error 2002G

There isn't actually anything you can do to fix this problem, but you should run into it much less frequently now. DICE said that it has performed backend server maintenance, which should reduce the number of instances where you come across the error.

Throughout the day we've performed focused backend maintenance, targeted at reducing the number of times you see 'Error: Persistence Data (2002G)'



⏱ These changes are active now, and are being actively monitored



We're seeing significantly reduced errors, and will keep on it 👍 https://t.co/mbeo8VlXvU pic.twitter.com/f7AIXPpRiJ — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) November 13, 2021

Though Battlefield 2042 does have a giant list of bugs and known issues - on DICE's radar - connection problems don't make up a huge chunk of that. That is, if you don't count the intermittent server lags and ping spikes everyone's been running into since the weekend.

With the official launch taking place this Friday, some of those problems could get worse - and we'll be here to offer help whenever we can. Speaking of which, if you're playing on PC, try these setting tweaks to improve game performance.

For a recap of our Battlefield 2042 impressions so far after a few days of playing the live game, hit the link (or watch the video at the top of this page.