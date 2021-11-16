If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
2002Gs of pain

Battlefield 2042 - How to fix unable to load persistence data error 2002G

If you've been playing Battlefield 2042, you may have run into this particularly nasty connection problem.
Sherif Saed avatar
Guide by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Battlefield 2042 has more than its fair share of technical issues, connection and netcode problems, missing features, and frustrating design decisions. But one in particular could prevent you from playing altogether.

The 'unable to load persistence data' issue, which has the 2002G error code, is one that will forcibly disconnect you from your game and send you back to the main menu. The problem first popped up with the early access launch last Friday.

The good news is that DICE took notice fairly quickly, confirming that it's a problem on the servers' end, and not your internet connection.

How to fix unable to load persistence data error 2002G

There isn't actually anything you can do to fix this problem, but you should run into it much less frequently now. DICE said that it has performed backend server maintenance, which should reduce the number of instances where you come across the error.

Though Battlefield 2042 does have a giant list of bugs and known issues - on DICE's radar - connection problems don't make up a huge chunk of that. That is, if you don't count the intermittent server lags and ping spikes everyone's been running into since the weekend.

With the official launch taking place this Friday, some of those problems could get worse - and we'll be here to offer help whenever we can. Speaking of which, if you're playing on PC, try these setting tweaks to improve game performance.

For a recap of our Battlefield 2042 impressions so far after a few days of playing the live game, hit the link (or watch the video at the top of this page.

More Guides

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch