Battlefield 2042 is in a sad and disappointing state right now

Most people probably won't be playing Battlefield 2042 until Friday. But those who opted for the expensive Gold and Ultimate edition, and the many who grabbed the ten-hour EA Play trial, have not been having a very good time.

As a long-time Battlefield fan, I've been really looking forward to Battlefield 2042. You can tell how excited I was in all our prevoious coverage. But in its current state, the game just isn't very fun.

We've been reporting on some of the obvious problems, such as the severe random bullet deviation, shocking PC performance (and how to mitigate it somewhat), the lack of a traditional scoreboard and the game's general unfinished state.

Dorrani, a more recent Battlefield fan, was likewise very excited to play the game. We got together to discuss what feels off about Battlefield 2042: the bugs, server issues, maddening HUD, inconsistencies, missing features, empty maps, player visibility, the hovercraft apocalypse, and much more. This is a longer video, but we've added chapters for you if you want to jump to a specific point.

Sit back and enjoy, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.