Batman: Caped Crusader is coming to Prime Video on August 1, and its first full trailer promises more than just cheap animated nostalgia.

The series, which comes from executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm, was envisioned as a spiritual successor of sorts to Timm and Paul Dini's beloved Batman: The Animated Series (1992-95). After being in development for a long time and being scrapped by HBO Max (despite it being a WB Animation production), Prime Video picked it up, and we're finally close to its single-drop, ten-episode release.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The new animated series, which seemingly has no ties to previous Batman projects besides its distinctive art style, comes from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho. Eyebrows were raised from the get-go due to Abrams and Reeves involvement, and Timm's inclusion instantly made it one of the most anticipated animated DC projects in a while.

The trailer admittedly has a healthy dose of nostalgia, but it doesn't overshadow its new tricks and revamped visuals. Moreover, the plot appears to be taking things in a new direction that isn't just a retread of Batman: TAS, with many elements reminding us Reeves' new role as one of the biggest creative figures behind the Caped Crusader. The filmmaker is currently helping get Max's The Penguin to the finish line while prepping to shoot The Batman: Part II in 2025.

Via DC and Prime Video, here's the official synopsis: "Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications."

Kevin Conroy, who passed away in late 2022, won't be back as the voice of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. Instead, Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) is taking on the iconic role. He's joined by Christina Ricci (Wednesday) as Catwoman, Jamie Chung (Gotham) as Harley Quinn, and Diedrich Bader (Justice League: Cosmic Chaos) as Harvey Dent, among others.