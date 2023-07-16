Assassin's Creed Mirage is getting a "haptic gaming suit" that lets you feel "impacts and parkour"

If you've ever wanted to experience the physical sensation of a leap of faith, an official Assassin's Creed Mirage "haptic gaming suit" will help you with that.

Most video games are limited in the things they can make you feel. Sure, they're pretty good at getting some emotional feelings out of you, but physical ones are pretty much limited to your hands through vibrations from the controller. But at least for Assassin's Creed Mirage, you'll be able to feel a lot more than that with Owo's Haptic Gaming System.

This odd bit of merchandise is being made in collaboration with Ubisoft, and essentially looks like a thermal shirt themed around the upcoming game (thanks, Eurogamer). It's more complicated than that, though, as those wearing the shirt will be able to experience "multiple different sensations," that match those felt by the game's protagonist, Basim.

According to Owo, these sensations will include things like "impacts and parkour," which isn't a terrifying concept at all. The regular version of the suit can apparently mimic 30 different sensations like "punch," "dart," and "severe abdominal wound." Why you'd want to literally feel such a thing while you're meant to be experiencing some light entertainment, I don't know, but whatever floats your boat.

Apparently the Assassin's Creed Mirage version of the suit will even include "some exclusive sensations never felt before," so take of that what you will.

The suit will be functional with all versions of the game, i.e. on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and it also comes with a digital copy of the game. That's a good thing too, as the regular edition costs around $560, so make sure you do really want to commit to feeling every last bit of Assassin's Creed Mirage before you pick it up. There's no release date other than "coming soon," so presumably it will be around October 12, when Assassin's Creed Mirage itself launches.