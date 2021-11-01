Apex Legends: Escape is the latest massive update for the folk at Respawn Entertainment’s gigantic battle royale title, signaling the start of a whole new season with a gigantic new map, a returning Titanfall antagonist as a playable character, the fancy new C.A.R SMG and more!

What time does Apex Legends: Escape go live?

However, if you’re itching to dive into the new content you may be wondering when exactly the update will be released? Looking at the official website and many social media accounts doesn’t provide an exact date for launch quite yet. Apex Legends Escape will be following the trend set by previous expansions, and will launch at the 10AM PDT / 1PM EDT / 6PM BST.

What new features are coming with the Apex Legends: Escape update

For those unaware of what’s coming November 2, Apex Legends: Escape is looking to be the biggest update to the game yet. The entirely new map - Storm Point - takes place on a Caribbean-esque island covered in towering mountains and surrounded by serene beaches. Storm Point is set to be the largest map yet, replacing the much beloved Jump Towers with electronic catapults that shoot players across a vast distance.

Lets not forget the new C.A.R SMG! This new machine gun is special due to its use of both light and heavy ammo, making it a versatile tool for players gearing up at the start of a match. Whether it can topple beloved guns like the Prowler or the amazing R-99.

Then there’s Ash, the newest Legend to join the roster who comes packing powerful abilities like the Arc Snare, a binding projectile that holds enemies in place while you shoot at them. Alongside this robotic recruit comes a vast number of balance changes that can be read in full on the Apex Legends official website.

To catch a glimpse of Apex Legends: Escape early, you can watch the recent gameplay trailer here if you haven’t already. If you’re interested in what EA is up to nowadays, recently this year they made their patents on accessibility open to anyone and everyone, including the incredibly useful ping system found in Apex Legends.