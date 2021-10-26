A new gameplay trailer for the Apex Legends Escape update has been released, showcasing the new map of Storm Point, the new playable character Ash, and a new weapon in the form of the C.A.R SMG. This update all comes with a new battle pass for players to work through as its release marks the start of a new season to the popular battle royale.

Storm Point looks to be a largely distinct addition to the pre-existing map pool present in Apex Legends. As an island it of course has lovely coastal beaches around its perimeter, alongside large rocky outcroppings that cover the majority of the island. These large natural formations surround small man-made buildings and small outposts, and also appear to house dangerous local wildlife that’ll attack players when they get close.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Then there’s Ash, a character who has been featured heavily in the arena game mode since season 9 and an antagonist from the previous first person shooter from Respawn Entertainment: Titanfall 2. She’s be poised as an antagonistic figure for a while now, and judging by her ominous voice-over on the new gameplay trailer it's clear she’s not done causing trouble yet.

Ash’s abilities get a brief showcase in the trailer, too! She appears to have a unique throwable tether that attaches to surfaces and binds enemy players caught in its proximity. It appears you can still move a small distance while tethered, but you’re unable to escape from its range while it remains active.

We also briefly see Ash reflect Gibraltar’s ultimate ability with her sword. Whether this is a general use projectile reflect that’ll hold off all incoming damage remains unclear, but if it can nullify ultimate abilities it’s safe to say it’s a very useful defensive tool.

Finally, the gameplay trailer showcased a brief glimpse at the new C.A.R SMG. Aside from a super fast firing rate, the new weapon is able to use both light and heavy ammunition, making it a versatile weapon to take with you to gunfights. There is an animation for swapping between ammo types with the C.A.R, so it looks as though players will have to be careful not to bo caught swapping between different rounds.

Escape kicks off November 2 in Apex Legends across all platforms.