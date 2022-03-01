Amazon’s Luna now available to everyone in the US with an expanded library of games and new features

Amazon has announced its cloud gaming service, Amazon Luna, is now available for all customers in the mainland United States.

The service comes with an expanded library of games and new features, allowing users to experience gaming on supported devices, including PCs, Macs, Fire TVs, Fire tablets, iOS phones and tablets, Android phones, and Chromebooks.

The service launches with new gaming channels such as the Prime Gaming Channel which features a rotating selection of games for free on Luna through a dedicated channel. For the month of March, Prime members can play Devil May Cry 5, Observer: System Redux, Phogs, Flashback, and from March 8-14, Immortals Fenyx Rising.

There's also the Retro Channel featuring classic games from publishers like Capcom and SNK. Subscribers can play fan favorites like Street Fighter 2—Hyper Fighting, Metal Slug 3, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and more for $4.99 per month.

More games are available through other gaming channel subscriptions such as Luna+ which offers more than 100 titles. Titles include Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

There's also the Ubisoft+ Channel that provides access to the company's new releases such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. The Ubisoft+ Channel is available for $17.99 per month.

Then, there's the Family Channel featuring a curated selection of titles for all ages including Monster Truck Championship, Heave Ho, and Sponge Bob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom.

Luna also features the Jackbox Games Channel, and it's the only place where you can play all eight Party Packs from Jackbox Games with one subscription. The games include Quiplash, You Don't Know Jack, Drawful, and Trivia Murder Party. These titles support Luna Couch, a feature that lets you invite others to join a multiplayer gameplay session instantly, even if they don’t have a Luna subscription. The Jackbox Games Channel is available for $4.99 per month.

New features coming with Luna's launch include live broadcasting to Twitch, and the Luna Phone Controller.

With Twitch integration, you can start broadcasting with just a few clicks. With the latest Luna update on PC, Mac, and Fire TV, a new broadcast button lets you stream gameplay live with a camera feed overlaid on-screen. With Fire TV devices, simply use a QR code to connect your phone as a webcam and mic.

The Luna Phone Controller allows users to try Luna on Fire TV using their iPhone or Android phone as the controller through the Luna Controller app. This is available as a free download in the iOS and Android app stores. The on-screen controller is an option for new or casual gamers without a controller who want to check out the games on offer.

On April 1, starting a new subscription for Luna+ will cost $9.99 per month and Family Channel will cost $5.99 per month. Existing early access customers, and customers who sign up for Luna+ or Family Channel by March 31 can lock in founder’s pricing and keep Luna+ at $5.99 per month and Family Channel $2.99 per month, so long as they maintain their subscriptions in good standing.