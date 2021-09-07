Alan Wake Remastered to launch Fall 2021

Remedy announced the long-rumored Alan Wake Remastered on community site The Sudden Stop. The remaster, which will include the base game and the two expansions, The Signal and The Writer, will be published by Epic Games and launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC sometime in Fall 2021. The game will be available in 4k and feature developer commentary from creative director Sam Lake.

The emphasis for this announcement was centered on the fans, as this announcement came in an open letter from Sam Lake to the Sudden Stop website, a community website dedicated to Alan Wake and Remedy at large.

This announcement tracks with the rumors and leaks we’ve been hearing for a while now right down to the release period, though Remedy aren’t quite ready to announce a more specific date yet.

Alan Wake launched in 2010 as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, with it being ported to PC in 2012. Of note is that Alan Wake Remastered will be the first time Alan Wake appears on a PlayStation console, which is only good news for reaching more gamers.

We’re currently in the middle of a Remedy renaissance in general, and an Alan Wake one in particular thanks largely to Control, Remedy’s last major game. The last DLC for Control, AWE, was billed as a crossover event between Control and Alan Wake following the main game that was already full of references to the events of Alan Wake. The shared Control/Alan Wake universe has only sparked further interest in the latter. And maybe if the remaster does well enough, Remedy will be able to finally do the sequel it’s always wanted to develop. It has momentum from the very positive reception it received from Control’s release, after all.