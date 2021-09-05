Gematsu reports that a listing on the shop page of Rakuten Taiwan for Alan Wake Remastered suggests an October 5 release date as well as appearances on the PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S, furthering speculation that the franchise is coming back soon.

Before this listing, the initial event to set off this speculation was a leak on the Epic Games Store suggesting its existence, though until now we didn’t know a release date or what other platforms it would appear on. This listing changes that, and seemingly makes it clear that it’s coming soon.

Also noted by Gematsu is a tweet by analyst Daniel Ahmad that suggests that an official announcement is coming in the next week, which coincidentally is also when Sony’s hosting its PS5 showcase. That potentially points to the presentation being Alan Wake Remastered’s official debut.

It makes sense that developer Remedy would want to go back to Alan Wake after all these years. It’s no secret that the people at the company love the game world, so much so that it’s connected to Control’s world with direct references to the titular character and a piece of its DLC, AWE, billed as a crossover between the two franchises. And Remedy is on record that it wants to make an Alan Wake 2, so it makes sense that it would want to prime the public with a remaster.

Remedy recently rereleased Control for next-gen consoles with Control: Ultimate Edition, and we know that a sequel and multiplayer spin-off are in the works already. It seems there’s even more stories Remedy wants to tell in the Alan Wake/Control shared universe.

Alan Wake was initially released in 2010 as an Xbox 360 exclusive, though Remedy bought back the publishing rights recently. Control: Ultimate Edition is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.