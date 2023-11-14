Alan Wake 2 dev changes course on its free-to-play title, will now be a premium release

Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy Entertainment has apparently decided to turn its free-to-play multiplayer game codename Vanguard into a premium title.

In a recent note to Remedy's investors (thanks, Eurogamer), the Alan Wake 2 and Control developer has offered a new update on its no-longer free-to-play codename Vanguard, which has now been renamed to Kestrel. According to the note, it will now be a "premium game with a strong, cooperative multiplayer component." The game is being published by Tencent, and Remedy explained the decision by writing, "due to uncertainties in creating a successful game to the rapidly changing free-to-play market and associated risks, the parties have discussed a new direction for the game project," which is how it has become codename Kestrel.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"The project will return to a concept phase. Part of the former Vanguard development team will move to work on Remedy’s other ongoing projects, while the core leadership and select members of the development team of Kestrel will focus on the project’s new direction from the concept stage onwards to create a premium game with a strong cooperative multiplayer component. The new experience will lean more into Remedy’s core strengths and be built on many of the features, assets and themes already designed for Vanguard."

It's obviously an interesting change, as free-to-play titles typically fit within the live service category. Games are continuously struggling to find a place within the realm of live service, as not everyone can be Fortnite or Destiny 2; you have to be exceptionally good (and have a lot of money for marketing) to last in that space for a reasonable amount of time.

Remedy had actually offered updates on the formerly codename Vanguard last month, where it did note it was "defining the next stages of," so clearly those stages have been defined. In the meantime, we'll just need to wait for that exciting sounding Alan Wake 2 DLC.