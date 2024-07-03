Zack Snyder's Justice League refuses to die, even as James Gunn remains busy with establishing the new DCU

The Snyder Cut of Justice League never made its way to theatres, but Zack Snyder appears to be teasing that its time is finally coming.

I think one of the weirdest things to happen in the film world over the past few years was the fervent demand for Snyder to be able to present his cut of the Justice League film, seeing as he wasn't able to finish directing it. Historically, Snyder hasn't exactly made amazing films, but Joss Whedon's take on the Justice League was clearly bad enough to whip up fans into a frenzy, even if a large portion of the campaign actually came from bots. Still, there are enough people that actually enjoy it, but it never came to theatres - it was a streaming only release that came out in 2021, during COVID, so it wasn't able to have one. However, it seems that it might now be getting one, years after its release.

Zack Snyder shared a photo of Ben Affleck's Batman in black and white to his own account on Vero, with the caption "Want to see [Zack Snyder's Justice League] on the big screen….stay tuned for a date." That's a pretty obvious hint towards it come to theatres at some point, though how wide a release it might get is obviously going to be up in the air until Snyder shares more. Hell, who knows if it will come out anywhere other than the US too, so if you're an international Snyder Cut fan, well, you've done a campaign before so I'm sure you know what to do.

It seems that Snyder is really going all in on his director's cuts at the moment, as last month he announced that both of his Rebel Moon films will be getting a director's cut this coming August.

In the mean time, James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, is shooting his Superman film, which looks set to get an appropriate cameo.