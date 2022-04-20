You can now update your DualSense controller using a PC instead of PS5

Sony has announced you can now update the firmware for the DualSense controller using your PC instead of a PS5 console.

To get started, you will first need to download the Firmware updater for DualSense on your PC and save it to your desktop or other location. You can download it from here.

You will need to make sure you are running Windows 10 (64 bit) or Windows 11 in order for it to work.

After you have installed the updater, run the installation file, and then follow the on-screen instructions to install the app. During the installation, you might see a request to download additional software that’s needed to use the app, so just follow the on-screen prompts.

After the app is installed, run it, and use a USB cable to connect your controller to your PC, and then follow the on-screen instructions to start the update. During this time, don't turn your system off or disconnect the USB cable.

When the update is finished, a message will appear. Select OK to finish the process. It's that simple.

You can update the firmware for only one controller at a time, so if you have more than one, you will need to do each controller individually.

From time time, Sony releases updates to the DualSense firmware which are necessary for the controller to function properly. You will be notified about new firmware updates when you update your PS5 system software to a later version or when you launch the Firmware updater app.

Sony "strongly recommends" that you always install the latest update after it's released due to possible security risks and possibly compromising the proper functioning of the controller.