Xbox Games with Gold October - Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, Resident Evil: Code Veronica X, more

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate line-up for October.

You will be able to download Aaero, Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, Hover, and Resident Evil: Code Veronica free for the month. Aaero and Hover are available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, while Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X are both playable through backward compatibility.

Aaero will be available through the service for the entire month of October. Hover will be around from October 16 through November 15.

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair arrives October 1 and sticks around until October 15 when it will be replaced by Resident Evil: Code Veronica X on October 16. It will remain available on the service until October 31.

Aaero is a singe-player, rhythm-action rail shooter developed by Mad Fellows. In it, you will fly through various environments tracing ribbons of light and releasing the energy in the music. You will also battle enemies and fight in boss battles all driven by a licensed soundtrack featuring Noisia, Flux Pavilion, Katy B, The Prototypes, Neosignal, and more.

In the futuristic open-world parkour game Hover, you will join the Gamers, which are described as a group of young rebels that “fight against oppressing laws” while performing tricks and combos. The characters are equipped with gear that allows for incredible jumps and speed, and gear can be enhanced as you play.

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair findx you once again trying to vanquish Dracula. This iteration in the series features 6-player co-op and different vampire hunters from across the entire Castlevania series such as Alucard, Charlotte, Jonathan Morris, Shanoa, and Soma Cruz. Each character has its own signature attack and skills to use in battle, and they are able to change items and equipment using grimoires placed throughout the game.

Originally released in 2000, Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is set three months after the events leading to the destruction of Racoon City. In it, you will help Claire Redfield as she travels to Europe to find Chris, her missing brother. It won’t be easy, because the Umbrella Corporation is an ever-present danger, and of course there’s also a bunch of zombies to deal with as well.

As far as last month’s games are concerned, you have until tomorrow, September 30, to play Warhammer: Chaosbane and Samurai Shodown 2. Meanwhile, Mulaka will hang around until October 15.