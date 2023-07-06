If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
CODE REMAKE

Is there going to be a Resident Evil Code Veronica remake? Capcom isn’t turning it down

In a general shareholder meeting, Capcom carefully answers a shareholder question on Resident Evil remakes.

Image credit: VG247 | Capcom
Capcom has been a force to be reckoned with when it comes to impressive remakes of its games, namely Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 Remake. In a general shareholder meeting Q&A, the developer did not rule out that remakes of spin-off games in the franchise could also be in receipt of remakes.

First reported by the folk over at GamesRadar, the shareholder meeting Q&A is packed with small pieces of information about Capcom’s plans, sales strategy, and more. One of the most interesting pieces of information to be pulled from the meeting, however, is in regards to Resident Evil.

When asked whether the developer would be providing high-end visual remakes of only the numbered entries in the Resident Evil series, Capcom responded: “We are carrying out discussions regarding the future expansion of the series so it can be enjoyed by a wide audience.”

Now, this is certainly an evasive answer made up of corporate speak that doesn’t actually tell us too much. However, the answer does not rule out that spin-off games in the Resident Evil franchise, such as Code Veronica and Revelations, are not being remade. Alas, it’s no confirmation that we’ll be seeing Code Veronica on a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S near you soon. With the idea not being ruled out, however, we can hope.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica released in 2000 for the Dreamcast, following the perilous journey of Claire Redfield a few months after the events of Resident Evil 2 unfolded. The spin-off is a fantastic game in the what is one of the best horror series of all time, albeit, rather aged now. While we’ve been in receipt of a high-definition remaster of the game a decade later, I’d welcome a fully-fledged remake of Code Veronica with open arms.

Of all the Resident Evil games, which would you like to see remade next? Let us know!

