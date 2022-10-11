Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to the Meta Quest Store - and more Meta news

Meta Connect is going on as we speak, and during the keynote, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to the Meta Quest Store.

When Xbox Cloud Gaming launches on the Meta Quest Store, you will be able to use your Xbox controller when hooked up to the Meta headset to play games from your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library (thanks, Wario64).

While there is no date yet, Microsoft said it will share more on this "as soon as possible."

Alongside the news, Facebook - er um, Meta - announced its new headset, the Meta Quest Pro.

Meta's Quest Pro VR headset starts at a whopping $1,499.99 and features a streamlined profile and counterbalanced design for more comfort even if you wear glasses. The optical stack has been slimmed down by over 40% compared to Quest 2 and provides 75% greater contrast with a 1.3x larger color gamut. It also features local dimming and quantum dot technology for more engagement.

You can open multiple resizable screens with it, use the self-tracking controllers with TruTouch haptic feedback, and enjoy backwards compatibility with your favorite apps.

Meta Quest Pro comes packed with the Touch Pro Controllers, a charging dock with rapid USB-C power adapter, 10 advanced VR/MR sensors, 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a Snapdragon XR2+ Qualcomm processor. It ships on October 25 and is available for pre-order now.

It was also announced during Connect that Meta has acquired Camouflaj, Twisted Pixel, and Armature Studios. Word on what the studios are working on will be shared at a later date.

And finally, games coming to the Meta Quest 2 headset were also announced. There's Among Us VR, Skydance Interactive's Behemoth, Iron Man VR, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution will release in December, and Population One is getting a sandbox mode allowing you to create and share experiences with others.