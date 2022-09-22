Today’s Wordle Answer (September 23rd, 2022): Puzzle 461 Hints, Clues, and Solution

It’s ironic that today’s Wordle answer for September 23rd, 2022, references the thing you’re playing for every single day - even though it’s a single-player puzzle game.

The word featured in Puzzle 461 is something to take great pleasure in as a mark of your daily accomplishment, knowing that everyone would be jealous of your good score.

While there’s nothing too difficult to trip you up here, words with four consonants can always be tricky based on the sheer number of possibilities you have to narrow down with your guessing. Go in the wrong direction from the start or make a couple of bad guesses and suddenly the pressure is really on.

What’s more, there aren’t really any common prefixes or suffixes on either side of the vowel to build around, so this word can be tough to sound out.

To help take you over the finishing line, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for September 23rd, 2022 in case you’re struggling. And if you need a bit more inspiration, we’ve also updated our list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some ideas.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Whether it’s a medal at the olympics or a genius score in Wordle, basking in the golden glow of victory is a feeling that’s very easy to get used to. But when things don’t quite go according to plan, that praise and prestige can start to feel very far away.

So you’re not left wondering what could have been, here are some Wordle hints to get you started!

Your clues for Puzzle 461 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the third position

You might use the first two letters if you wanted to wish someone good luck by text

It’s a synonym of renown, grandeur or a great victory

Previous Wordle Answers

Words only ever come up once in Wordle, but similar letters come up all the time. Here’s a list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days if you’re struggling to think of what to guess next. These words might not come up again any time soon, but they might just save your game!

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

Today’s Wordle Answer September 23rd

The Wordle answer today is glory.

The word glory came into Middle English in the 1200s from the French word “glorie”, but was originally from the Latin word “gloria” - which is also where the women’s name comes from.

The original Latin also meant “fame, renown, or worthy of great praise” like the modern word, but it was more associated with biblical contexts when it first came into English, where it referred to the splendour of or praise offered to God.

By the late 14th century it had already retained some of its earlier meaning and was used in the more general contexts we would use it in today.

There are plenty more word games out there to try - check out these seven Wordle alternatives for a fresh challenge!