Today’s Wordle Answer (September 14th, 2022): Puzzle 452 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Whether it’s livening up a traditional chicken dish or a beautiful tray of roast potatoes, today’s Wordle answer for September 14th, 2022, is a fragrant treat - and one you can grow at home.

The word featured in Puzzle 452 is common in cooking, but has an even more common homophone (a word that sounds the same but is spelled differently).

Despite this however, it could still be an underratedly difficult word to guess in Wordle. This is because of some uncommon mixtures of consonants in the middle of the word, as well as some silent letters that could make it tougher to sound out a guess.

Plus, while there are no tricky doubles to deal with, there’s only one vowel right at the end of the word, so you don’t have an easy core to build around.

To make things more manageable, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for September 14th, 2022, as well as updated our running list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some guidance.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you just can’t put your finger on the best guess in Wordle, sometimes it’s better to follow your nose and turn to nature for some inspiration. But even if you don’t have a bougie herb garden to walk through, you might still have the next best thing in a jar in the cupboard.

So you can clip down the thousands of possibilities in under six guesses, here are some Wordle hints to help out.

Your clues for Puzzle 452 are:

The answer only contains one vowel at the end, but the letter in the middle can replace a vowel in a word without any

The first three letters spell out how you would say “your” in ‘ye olde speak’.

The word sounds like what you use a clock for

You can buy it fresh or dried at the supermarket or grocery store

Previous Wordle Answers

Solving a Wordle is never quite as straightforward as it seems. If you’re struggling to narrow down the huge amount of possibilities, check out this list of recent solutions from across the last month. As well as some ideas for letters to try, you can also get a sense of what kinds of words appear - as well as avoid what’s already been used.

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

Today’s Wordle Answer September 14th

The Wordle answer today is thyme.

With its abundance and variety of uses, the etymology of the word for the herb thyme is as deep and complex as its fragrant aroma.

The modern English word comes from the Old French word “thym”, which has roots in the Latin word “thymum” - both of which referred to the herb thyme. It’s hypothesised that this came from the Ancient Greek word “thumon” which meant ‘to smoke’ because thyme smells smoky, but this isn’t completely accepted.

Despite sounding the same, the source of the word “time” is completely different to thyme. Where thyme is of Latinate origin, time is Germanic with very similar words in Old Norse. When you have words that sound the same but have totally different meanings, the reason is usually because they come from different ancestor languages.

Take on a new test with one of these challenging Wordle alternatives!