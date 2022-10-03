Today’s Wordle Answer (October 3rd, 2022): Puzzle 471 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Is something buzzing, or is it just today’s Wordle answer for October 3rd, 2022?

Puzzle 471 is a good, classic Wordle, with a strong prefix to start and a tricky suffix at the end; but if you don’t take it seriously enough, you could be in for a painful surprise.

The aforementioned prefix comes up relatively often, but has only appeared once in the last 30 days. The first letter on the other hand has come up a grand total of five times in that position alone.

At the other end of the word, the prefix is a bit rarer, but only as a pair - at least one of the two letters has appeared in eight Wordles across the last month.

Lucky for you, we’ve updated our running list of previous solutions so you can make your own deductions. But if that’s not enough, we’ve also come up with some Wordle hints for October 3rd, 2022, to give you a few more clues.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Everyone loves a good puzzle with well-judged difficulty, but it doesn’t take much for things to get frustrating. Everyone hates a puzzle that’s too hard, just like everyone hates nettles and wasps.

So you’re not left struggling, here are a few Wordle hints to aid your guessing.

Your clues for Puzzle 471 are:

The answer contains one vowel in the third position

The first two letters are next to each other in the alphabet - the 19th and 20th letters to be exact

The last three letters are a common suffix that can be added to a word to make it a present tense verb

Previous Wordle Answers

Although it might seem counter-productive, if you’re in need of some fresh ideas a good place to look is what’s already come up before. Similar letters and combinations of letters come up more often than you might expect in Wordle, so check out this list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days if you’re struggling.

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

Today’s Wordle Answer October 2nd

The Wordle answer today is sting.

Unfortunately, people have been stung by things for a very long time, so there are very similar words to sting in both Middle English and Old English, all of which are ultimately of Germanic origin. However, originally it only referred to being stabbed or pricked with something.

The meaning of sting was apparently widened to refer to stinging plants and insects in the 15th Century, and it wasn’t until the mid-19th Century that it became used in the sense of something being sharply painful.

When a word’s meaning gets less specific to include more things or more general concepts over time, this is called Semantic Generalisation or Broadening in linguistics and is a common method of natural language change.

