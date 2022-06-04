Today's Wordle Answer for June 5 (Puzzle 351) - Hints, clues, and solution

Start your Sunday in super puzzle-solving style with today’s Wordle answer for June 5th.

At puzzle 351 we’re just 2 weeks away from an entire year of Wordles! Are you an OG player that’s seen every one or a newcomer to the action?

Either way, the goal of Wordle is always the same: reveal the hidden word with just 6 guesses. Orange letters appear in the word but still need to be moved into the right position. Green letters however are already in the right place and can help you know where to go next.

Alongside the solution, we’ve come up with a few hints and clues just in case you need a little extra help. Whole we’ve also drawn up a running list of recent Wordles so you know what’s already been used.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

The well of possible words in Wordle can seem bottomless, however with some careful play you can narrow them down pretty quicky.

But when you’re struggling for your next guess it can feel like you’re swimming in very deep water indeed – here are a few hints to help out.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 1 vowel

The vowel is in position 2

Along with length and width, the answer is the last measurement you need to calculate volume - sometimes a synonym of height

Previous Wordle Answers

These words have all appeared recently in Wordle, so they definitely won’t come up again. You could use them to discount letters if you really want, but that’s the most they’re good for.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Today’s Wordle Answer June 5th

The Wordle answer today is depth.

The word depth has roots in Middle English and was apparently formed along similar lines to words like length, breadth and width. This replaced deep’s previous version, which was more similar to saying “deepness”.

While this happened in around the late 1300s, there weren’t any recorded uses of deep being used to mean complex or multi-layered until much later. This metaphorical extension of the word’s usage started to be seen closer to the mid-1500s.

With that one in the bag, why not try out these Wordle alternatives?.