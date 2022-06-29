Today’s Wordle Answer (June 30): Puzzle 376 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle Answer (June 30): Puzzle 376 Hints, Clues, and SolutionJune's final Wordle
Keep your streak safe for another day with today’s Wordle answer for June 30.
While the month of June might be going out with a stroke of the chin rather than a bang, Puzzle 376 still presents a fun challenge for you to work out. The placement of vowels in the target word is a little unusual given their frequency, so it’s easy to burn through guesses quickly.
After all, you have just 6 guesses to uncover the hidden 5 letter solution in Wordle, where the only extra information you get comes from correct letters you hit on. Green letters are already in the right place, giving you a great clue on how to proceed. Whereas orange letters need repositioning into the correct slot.
As well as the solution, we’ve come up with some hopefully handy Wordle hints to keep you moving in the right direction, plus we’ve updated our list of recent answers so you know what’s already been used.
Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer
When you’re backed into a corner with Wordle and can’t think of a guess, it can feel like you’re trapped in a cage. But luckily, we’re here to squeeze a few hints through the bars.
Here’s some subtle guidance to help lead you in the right direction.
Your clues are:
- The answer contains 1 vowel
- The vowel is in the 2nd position
- The 1st 3 letters spell out a word that refers to a little wooden or mud house
Previous Wordle Answers
The words below have all been used recently in Wordle puzzles over the last month or so. While you could use them to eliminate letters or get a few ideas if you’re stuck, they’re best avoided.
- #331 - Delve - May 16
- #332 - Being - May 17
- #333 - Scour - May 18
- #334 - Glass - May 19
- #335 - Gamer - May 20
- #336 - Scrap - May 21
- #337 - Money - May 22
- #338 - Hinge - May 23
- #339 - Album - May 24
- #340 - Vouch - May 25
- #341 - Asset - May 26
- #342 - Tiara - May 27
- #343 - Crept - May 28
- #344 - Bayou - May 29
- #345 - Atoll - May 30
- #346 - Manor - May 31
- #347 – Creak - June 1
- #348 – Showy - June 2
- #349 – Phase - June 3
- #350 – Froth - June 4
- #351 – Depth – June 5
- #352 – Gloom – June 6
- #353 – Flood – June 7
- #354 – Trait – June 8
- #355 – Girth – June 9
- #356 – Piety – June 10
- #357 – Goose – June 11
- #358 – Float – June 12
- #359 – Donor – June 13
- #360 – Atone – June 14
- #361 – Primo – June 15
- #362 – Apron – June 16
- #363 – Blown – June 17
- #364 – Cacao – June 18
- #365 – Loser – June 19
- #366 – Input – June 20
- #367 – Gloat – June 21
- #368 – Awful – June 22
- #369 – Brink – June 23
- #370 – Smite – June 24
- #371 – Beady – June 25
- #372 – Rusty – June 26
- #373 – Retro – June 27
- #374 – Droll – June 28
- #375 – Gawky – June 29
Today’s Wordle Answer June 30
The Wordle answer today is hutch.
Hutch came into English via Old French, originally meaning any type of big wooden storage box, like a chest or trunk. This was around the middle of the medieval period, but was recorded in the more specific way we would use it today around the 17th century.
While in the US you can call a sideboard a hutch, in the rest of the English-speaking world hutch is only really used to refer to the small wooden house with a wire mesh that you would keep rabbits or a guinea pig in.
Either way, this is an example of the semantic change phenomenon, Narrowing, where the meaning of a word gets more specific over time. It’s less common than the opposite, Broadening, but still pops up in modern language often.
