Today’s Wordle Answer (June 30): Puzzle 376 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Keep your streak safe for another day with today’s Wordle answer for June 30.

While the month of June might be going out with a stroke of the chin rather than a bang, Puzzle 376 still presents a fun challenge for you to work out. The placement of vowels in the target word is a little unusual given their frequency, so it’s easy to burn through guesses quickly.

After all, you have just 6 guesses to uncover the hidden 5 letter solution in Wordle, where the only extra information you get comes from correct letters you hit on. Green letters are already in the right place, giving you a great clue on how to proceed. Whereas orange letters need repositioning into the correct slot.

As well as the solution, we’ve come up with some hopefully handy Wordle hints to keep you moving in the right direction, plus we’ve updated our list of recent answers so you know what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re backed into a corner with Wordle and can’t think of a guess, it can feel like you’re trapped in a cage. But luckily, we’re here to squeeze a few hints through the bars.

Here’s some subtle guidance to help lead you in the right direction.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 1 vowel

The vowel is in the 2nd position

The 1st 3 letters spell out a word that refers to a little wooden or mud house

Previous Wordle Answers

The words below have all been used recently in Wordle puzzles over the last month or so. While you could use them to eliminate letters or get a few ideas if you’re stuck, they’re best avoided.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 30

The Wordle answer today is hutch.

Hutch came into English via Old French, originally meaning any type of big wooden storage box, like a chest or trunk. This was around the middle of the medieval period, but was recorded in the more specific way we would use it today around the 17th century.

While in the US you can call a sideboard a hutch, in the rest of the English-speaking world hutch is only really used to refer to the small wooden house with a wire mesh that you would keep rabbits or a guinea pig in.

Either way, this is an example of the semantic change phenomenon, Narrowing, where the meaning of a word gets more specific over time. It’s less common than the opposite, Broadening, but still pops up in modern language often.

