Today's Wordle Answer for June 1 (Puzzle 347) - Hints, clues, and solution

Get the new month off to a genius start with today’s Wordle answer for June 1st.

The first solution of the summer is for puzzle number 347 and you’ll have to push your vocabulary to the limit to come up with the goods.

As always, the goal of Wordle is to figure out the hidden 5 letter word by throwing out your best guesses. Orange letters appear in the word, but need rearranging into the right slot. Green letters however both appear in the word and are in the right spot, giving you a tasty hint as to what to guess next.

On top of the answer, we’ve come up with a few clues to nudge you in the right direction without completely spoiling the fun, plus a growing list of recent Wordles so you know what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When it comes to Wordle you need to shut out all distractions – no swinging gates outside, no one noisily climbing the stairs behind you, and no rusty fan overhead. It’s serious business.

So you don’t lose your hard-earned streak, here are a few hints pointing to the solution.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

The vowels are next to each other in the word

The answer is an onomatopoeia, where a word sounds like the thing it refers to

Previous Wordle Answers

All of the words below have been used in Wordle over the last few weeks, so they won’t appear again. You could use them to eliminate letters if you want, but that’s all they’re good for.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 1st

The Wordle answer today is creak.

As mentioned above, creak is an example of an onomatopoeia. This means its origins – which come from Middle and Old English – are literally from people imitating the real life sound and it eventually becoming a discrete word in itself.

It has nothing to do with the origins of the similar, common word, “creek” which apparently came into English via Old Norse. This is an example of a homophone, where two words sound the same but have completely different meanings and etymology.

