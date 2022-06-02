Your next free Epic Games Store game is Wolfenstein: The New Order

Right on schedule, Epic Games has announced the next game going free for a week on the Epic Games Store. In celebration of the currently ongoing Mega Sale, the company has been offering more and more AAA games.

Following on from last week's BioShock: The Collection, this week's prize is Wolfenstein: The New Order.

The New Order is MachineGames' 2014 reboot of the classic shooter series, and possibly the best in the series (depending on who you ask). Part an origin story for B.J. Blazkowicz, and part explosive shooter - The New Order is one hell of a good time.

You can claim your freebie through the EGS app on your desktop, or on the store itself, but you'll have to do it before Thursday, June 9.

As a reminder, the Epic Games Store Mega Sale is live until June 16. On top of the up to 75% off discounts, Epic is bringing back the 25% off coupon, which applies to all released games that are $14.99 or more.

Everyone got a coupon at the start of the sale, and every purchase you make during the sale grants you another one, meaning your purchases will all have an extra 25% off.