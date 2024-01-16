Wednesday lead Jenna Ortega says season 2 is leaning into horror, a welcome change for the Netflix series

Anyone that felt like Netflix's Wednesday could have gone a bit harder will probably be happy to hear that season 2 is looking to learn more into horror.

It was the Emmys last night, with a select few shows taking home most of the awards, but of course it also meant the appearance of many actors making all sorts of comments. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega was one such actor, who was interviewed by Laverne Cox on the red carpet for E! (via Deadline). When asked about Wednesday, Ortega shared that she's "received some scripts now for the second season, and we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror." That'll definitely be a welcome change for those who felt that the first season was perhaps a bit too soft and Riverdale-like.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Ortega also shared that "there's some really good one-liners and I think everything is bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice." Whatever the second season ends up being like, it certainly sounds like Wednesday is upping the ante a bit. This is sure to be a success with Ortega herself, as last year she did express her own criticism of Wednesday, in particular to how the titular character was treated.

"I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday," Ortega told actor Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert at the time. "Everything that [Wednesday] does, everything that I had to play, does not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense." Based on Ortega's recent comments, it sounds like Wednesday might be growing up a touch as a show, but considering it's still in the scripting stage, it'll be a little while before we see anything of it.

Later this year, Wednesday season 1 is actually getting a Blu-ray, a rare treatment for a Netflix show.