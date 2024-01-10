One of Netflix's most popular shows is getting the very rare Blu-ray treatment

It's incredibly rare for a streaming service to release one of its shows on physical media, but Netflix is doing just that for Wednesday.

Despite ridiculously popular shows like Stranger Things having multiple seasons to build up an audience, last year Wednesday, the Tim Burton produced adaptation of The Addams Family, overtook the sci-fi series as Netflix's most popular English-language series of all time. It's quite the achievement, and one that earned it the rare physical release. Yesterday it was announced that Wednesday would be coming to both Blu-ray and DVD on March 26, joining Stranger Things as one of the few Netflix originals that have physical releases.

The physical release will include all eight episodes of Wednesday season 1, though it's unclear if there are any bonus features included on the DVD and Blu-ray release. I'd personally be surprised if there were any, outside of sharing behind the scenes bits on Twitter and YouTube, Netflix isn't exactly known for its comprehensive extras.

Still, whether you're a fan of the show or not, it is at the very least a small win for preservation. Over the past year and some change we've seen how big corporations are happy to just completely remove original programming from its streaming services just in the name of tax breaks, meaning the only way you can watch several shows is through not-so-legal methods.

Wednesday was released on Netflix back in 2022, putting the titular Addams family member at the forefront of the series. Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, it followed the gothic teenagers after she's expelled from her school, with her parents sending her to a private school for monstrous outcasts. Of course, it's not a simple highschool romp, as Wednesday also has to solve a murder mystery with newly discovered psychic abilities. All round a good time, and if you're a fan, you can look forward to a second season, though there's no release date just yet.