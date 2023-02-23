Watch Sony’s latest State of Play stream here

Sony will host its latest State of Play tonight, and you can watch it right here.

The stream kicks off at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, and 9pm UK.

Set to last around 45 minutes, Sony said earlier this week to expect a look at third-party partner titles and a glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games arriving later this year.

It will also include a 15-minute look at Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Expect to hear some all-new gameplay details and updates.

Announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X at DC FanDome 2020, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was originally slated to release sometime in 2022 before being delayed to 2023.

The story follows Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark taking on an "impossible mission to save Earth" and kill the world’s DC Super Heroes.

The action-adventure third-person shooter can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op.

The game releases on May 26 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.